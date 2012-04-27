LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Covered bond market participants
are in a state of flux over the prospect of CDS coming to the
once universally Triple A rated sector as they believe it may
increase volatility and open the market up to opportunistic New
York-based hedge fund managers.
"There is a lot of debate around this topic," said a
syndicate banker. "People are wondering whether or not investors
will take it up and just how useful it will be."
"The introduction of CDS is a sign of a more established
market as was the case with ABS; but, there are those who think
it will increase volatility as in the current environment
liquidity equals volatility."
Investors are divided on whether or not the product will
help or hinder the market.
"Covered bond CDS will never take off," said one investor.
"This is not what investors want especially because a
significant number of accounts have mandates forbidding them
from buying CDS. This is just another way for investment banks
to make money from something investors don't want or need."
While another took a contrasting view and said: "If the
market developed covered bond CDS we would most definitely look
at it."
"Relative value between cash and CDS is a source of added
value so it would make sense to our business model."
HOW IT WORKS
In support of the soon to be launched product, dealers
involved in the process are hopeful that by developing a
standardised CDS contract more liquidity will be attracted to
the asset-class.
Since the financial crisis began, the covered bond market
has suffered from a lack of liquidity making it more difficult
for investors and bankers to get a sense of market value.
Spanish Cedulas in particular lagged its underlying sovereign
market but was subject to significant widening following fairly
small trades.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan worked on the
project jointly, in part to share the legal costs involved in
drafting a contract that would work.
"The main issue was ensuring the contracts were properly
linked with covered bonds rather than any other obligation,"
said a senior trader at one of the dealers involved in designing
the contract.
In particular, it was vital to take into account the
different legal jurisdictions governing covered bonds to specify
in each case which obligations would be deliverable into CDS
auctions. This involved adding some extra terms and definitions
to the standard ISDA contract to deal with the multiplicity of
jurisdictions.
"We hope that having a standard contract and three of major
dealers trading broadly similar names will give the best chance
of this market attracting liquidity," said the senior trader.
INCREASING POPULARITY
Sovereign CDS has come in for particular attention over the
past year or so, as many investors feared they would not be
adequately paid out on their Greek CDS positions. Dealers also
report a general drop in CDS trading volumes of late.
The trader involved with developing the contract admits that
clients had not been beating down their door for a covered bond
CDS, although he defended the development of the instrument,
characterising it as a natural progression given the increased
prominence of covered bonds in bank funding.
"With the stress we've seen in the financial sector and a
number of covered bonds actually trading much more like a credit
product, then this is a natural progression to have a CDS on
covered bonds," he said.
"We're not expecting this to take off at a rate of knots
from day one, but it makes sense to offer it given other parts
of the capital structure we trade."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Chris Whittall; Editing by
Helene Durand and Julian Baker)