LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Covered bond market participants are in a state of flux over the prospect of CDS coming to the once universally Triple A rated sector as they believe it may increase volatility and open the market up to opportunistic New York-based hedge fund managers.

"There is a lot of debate around this topic," said a syndicate banker. "People are wondering whether or not investors will take it up and just how useful it will be."

"The introduction of CDS is a sign of a more established market as was the case with ABS; but, there are those who think it will increase volatility as in the current environment liquidity equals volatility."

Investors are divided on whether or not the product will help or hinder the market.

"Covered bond CDS will never take off," said one investor. "This is not what investors want especially because a significant number of accounts have mandates forbidding them from buying CDS. This is just another way for investment banks to make money from something investors don't want or need."

While another took a contrasting view and said: "If the market developed covered bond CDS we would most definitely look at it."

"Relative value between cash and CDS is a source of added value so it would make sense to our business model."

HOW IT WORKS

In support of the soon to be launched product, dealers involved in the process are hopeful that by developing a standardised CDS contract more liquidity will be attracted to the asset-class.

Since the financial crisis began, the covered bond market has suffered from a lack of liquidity making it more difficult for investors and bankers to get a sense of market value. Spanish Cedulas in particular lagged its underlying sovereign market but was subject to significant widening following fairly small trades.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan worked on the project jointly, in part to share the legal costs involved in drafting a contract that would work.

"The main issue was ensuring the contracts were properly linked with covered bonds rather than any other obligation," said a senior trader at one of the dealers involved in designing the contract.

In particular, it was vital to take into account the different legal jurisdictions governing covered bonds to specify in each case which obligations would be deliverable into CDS auctions. This involved adding some extra terms and definitions to the standard ISDA contract to deal with the multiplicity of jurisdictions.

"We hope that having a standard contract and three of major dealers trading broadly similar names will give the best chance of this market attracting liquidity," said the senior trader.

INCREASING POPULARITY

Sovereign CDS has come in for particular attention over the past year or so, as many investors feared they would not be adequately paid out on their Greek CDS positions. Dealers also report a general drop in CDS trading volumes of late.

The trader involved with developing the contract admits that clients had not been beating down their door for a covered bond CDS, although he defended the development of the instrument, characterising it as a natural progression given the increased prominence of covered bonds in bank funding.

"With the stress we've seen in the financial sector and a number of covered bonds actually trading much more like a credit product, then this is a natural progression to have a CDS on covered bonds," he said.

"We're not expecting this to take off at a rate of knots from day one, but it makes sense to offer it given other parts of the capital structure we trade." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Chris Whittall; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)