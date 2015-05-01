NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Historically low volatility in
credit default swap indices offers a cost-effective opportunity
for investors to start hedging their bond positions through
credit options in case of a liquidity crisis, some strategists
say. But with prices failing to reflect any panic, many think
it's not worth the trouble - or expense - just yet.
Fears of a credit-market liquidity crisis have mushroomed in
tandem with this year's surge in debt issuance.
Many bank strategists and others worry that the market will
be exceptionally vulnerable to a sell-off once the Federal
Reserve finally decides to start hiking rates.
"A less liquid market will be vulnerable to gap risk at
turning points in the cycle," Phanikiran Naraparaju, a credit
analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a research note last week.
"A fundamentals-driven liquidation leads to a more severe
drawdown as everyone heads to the exits at the same time,
causing bigger gap risk."
He and others are pointing investors towards the CDS market
for protection, believing there will be less of a liquidity
problem there than in the cash bond market if the sell-off
occurs.
So far, though, the volatility markets are not showing any
sign that investors are heeding the call to hedge.
Credit volatility - which determines the cost of a credit
option that in turn provides protection on bond portfolios -
remains near its lowest levels since the financial crisis.
Three-month implied volatility on Markit's Five-Year
High-Yield CDX Index is at 6%, slightly above post-crisis lows
of 5% - and well under the five-year peak of 21%.
"It's very hard to find the right size for a hedge that
isn't going to completely cut into your returns."
The same measure on the iShares iBoxx US$ High-Yield
Corporate Bond exchange-traded fund is at 8%, also just above
post-crisis lows of 5.5% compared with highs of 25%.
Using CDS options as a hedge is not a new idea, strategists
say, but the instruments are particularly appealing right now
because they are readily available - and cheap.
About US$80bn notional of credit swaptions traded in March
2015 versus US$40bn in March 2013, according to Barclays, which
also came out in favour of the instruments as a hedging tool in
a recent report.
TOO SOON
Not surprisingly, one main argument against piling into a
hedge right now is that it will cut down on profits.
"The possibility of a liquidity crisis is very real." said
the head of trading at one investment management firm with more
than US$300bn in assets under management.
"But it's very hard to find the right size for a hedge that
isn't going to completely cut into your returns."
Others note that a US rate hike might cause turmoil in the
markets - and in times of stress, derivatives sometimes diverge
in performance from the underlying cash market.
When oil prices dropped some 60% in the fourth quarter of
2014, for example, the Markit HY CDX Index sold off four
percentage points less than the Barclays US HY Corporate Index,
according to Barclays data.
"The CDS market often seems to have a life of its own," said
Peter Aspbury, high-yield bond portfolio manager at JP Morgan
Asset Management.
"Indices and single-name contracts might be a more liquid
means of managing credit risk but by their very nature CDS
products are not a true proxy for bonds or bond markets," he
told IFR.
"There's no perfect hedge for the cash market."
