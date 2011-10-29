(Corrects name of ISDA in paragraph 4.)
By Sarah White and Douwe Miedema
LONDON Oct 28 The future of the Credit Default
Swap (CDS) market -- used to hedge against the risk of a country
defaulting -- may be at risk if these derivative instruments do
not pay out after this week's rescue deal for Greece.
An implosion of the sovereign CDS market could lead
investors to buy fewer government bonds because they feel they
cannot protect themselves, and risks pushing up borrowing costs
for governments, especially in the euro zone.
Private sector creditors such as insurers, banks and funds
will take losses of 100 billion euros on their Greek debt
holdings under a new bailout pact struck this week, sharing the
burden of the costly rescue with taxpayers.
But the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) -- a bank lobby that also decides whether an event
triggers the CDS -- has said it's not likely that the
restructuring would lead to a pay-out.
"The CDS market is being keelhauled. This certainly isn't
going to help, because why would you buy a CDS if there will
never be a payout?" said one well-placed industry source,
referring to the Greek situation.
He projected the sovereign CDS market -- a small corner of
the $25 trillion overall market -- could die out in the next
year, echoing some bankers' fears.
CDS contracts are a form of protection that entitle
bondholders to a pay-out in case of a default. They are also
often used by investors who do not own the underlying bonds to
bet on the market -- so-called "naked" CDS.
This has made them unpopular among politicians, who have
blamed speculators for exacerbating Europe's debt crisis.
IT'S VOLUNTARY
The European Union agreed last week to ban naked CDS on
sovereign debt, in a rule that will come into force from
November 2012, already putting pressure on the sovereign CDS
market even if there will be some exceptions.
A non-payout of the CDS would further take away the
credibility of the market -- even if its relevance for Greece is
limited: economists have estimated the net payout on Greece CDS,
would only be $1.85 billion.
European politicians struck a deal with the banks in the
early hours of Thursday after a night of hard-nosed
negotiations, that will see them write off 50 percent of the
value of their Greek government debt holdings.
The agreement with banks paved the way for a second bailout
of Greece, and comes along two other measures: a forced
recapitalisation of Europe's banks and bigger financing powers
for Europe's EFSF bail-out fund.
The International Institute of Finance (IIF) that leads the
talks from the industry side said that the deal they struck was
voluntary, and that an involuntary deal could have caused a
"true calamity".
"There is the unknown risk of what happens with contagion.
You could have hedge funds looking at Spain or Italy after that,
which could pile on pressure there and precipitate the quest for
assistance," said David Watts, an analyst at CreditSights.
Banks had initially agreed to an offer for a debt exchange
that would see them take a 21 percent cut. At the time,
politicians and bankers also insisted that the deal had to be
voluntary, to avoid a hard Greek default.
But that deal was torn up as it became clear that the
conditions in Greece had rapidly deteriorated. The elements of
the new agreement are unclear, and will probably have to be
hammered out in the coming weeks.
The CDS market still has value for other uses, such as an
insurance against a company or bank default. Sovereign CDS are
also used as a proxy hedge, for instance for companies that are
too small to have their own CDS in a given country.
That has been one of the main drivers of a rise in
liquidity. In France, the volume was up 21 percent in the third
quarter, according to data from Markit. In Germany, the rise was
14 percent, while volumes in Italy dropped 11 percent.
The problem banks and investors face is that the risk of
sovereign defaults in the euro zone -- once inconceivable -- has
grown more real in the past two years.
And if one of the main hedging tools disappears, that
inevitably means they will be under even more pressure to reduce
their exposure and start selling the bonds, pushing up the yield
and therefore the financing costs for governments.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)