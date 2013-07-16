* New credit definitions come into effect in March 2014
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Credit default swaps are about to
undergo their biggest shake-up in more than a decade, but
compromises over the implementation of the new legal framework
for trading have raised fears of a two-tier market that could
stifle liquidity in an already shrinking market.
New credit definitions, released on Monday by the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), kick in
on March 20 next year, and seek to address flaws in the contract
exposed by the financial crisis and a wave of new regulation.
In the most high profile cases, buyers of protection feared
that payouts on Greek CDS would not be sufficient to compensate
for losses on bond positions, while bail-in of bank debt, such
as in the case of SNS Reaal, has raised concerns about whether
credit events would be triggered on old
contracts.
To address those issues, market participants from the
buyside and sellside, under the auspices of ISDA's Credit
Steering Committee, have hammered out changes to fix the
contract and ensure its continued value as a hedging and trading
instrument.
The outcome, however, is far from ideal.
The process has inevitably meant compromise over the
implementation of the reforms as participants have sought to
defend their different economic incentives.
Net sellers of protection, for example, are unlikely to
accept changes to existing contracts that will increase the
likelihood of CDS triggering and them paying out.
Only changes that aren't expected to have a "material
economic impact on existing transactions" will be adopted
universally, according to ISDA, while what are widely viewed as
the most significant changes will only apply to new CDS trades.
The latter camp includes the sovereign asset package - which
will allow assets other than bonds to be delivered into CDS
auctions to remove uncertainty around government debt
restructurings - and the introduction of a new credit event
included to capture bank bail-ins.
TWO-TIER TROUBLES
The CDS market has already halved to USD25trn at the end of
last year from its peak of USD58trn at the height of the
structured credit boom in 2007, according to the BIS.
The practitioners warning against creating a two-tier CDS
market say that the changes will only fragment liquidity further
and open up a raft of arbitrage opportunities between the two
types of contract.
But others have downplayed the concerns, highlighting that
liquidity quickly migrated to the new CDS after the 2003 credit
definitions took hold, creating a natural incentive to abandon
the old contract.
The revamp includes many other alterations, of which the
full impact is not yet clear.
As well as amendments to sovereign and financial CDS, ISDA
said it was discussing potential amendments to contracts on
European insurers' subordinated debt, which has to meet new
requirements under Solvency II.
There are also a plethora of changes that will apply to
existing trades that are not judged to alter the economics of
these transactions, many of which are still under discussion at
ISDA.
Among other things, a standard reference obligation for
frequently traded entities will be introduced - a new concept
that looks to clarify exactly what entities are being referenced
by the CDS. Succession events are also being amended to avoid
other controversies that have occurred.
It comes just weeks after ISDA, 13 dealers and Markit were
accused of blocking exchanges from the CDS business between 2006
and 2009, and charged by the European Commission for breaching
antitrust rules.
