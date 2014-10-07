(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - A number of hedge funds were left
licking their wounds on Monday following the launch of new legal
documentation for credit default swap indices - the US$21trn
credit derivatives market's most significant overhaul in over
five years.
The introduction of the new contracts, designed to
compensate protection holders more effectively for losses
sustained on restructured sovereign and financial bonds, saw the
iTraxx Sub Financials index widen by 58bp to 145bp by late
Monday, according to Markit.
Meanwhile the addition of 15 new names saw the iTraxx
Crossover index shoot 86bp wider to 332bp.
The most surprising move of the day, however, was the
negative skew on the iTraxx Crossover and Main indices - which
meant the indices traded cheap relative to their single-name
constituents.
That dynamic tripped up hedge funds pre-positioned for the
roll into the new contracts.
"I don't recall seeing that on the first day of a new
index," said Tim Gately, head of European credit trading at
Citigroup.
"People that had front-run the roll were left scrambling to
cover their positions."
HEDGIES CAUGHT OUT
The biannual index roll always triggers some volatility as
the market settles on the fair value of the new contract.
Generally, investors tend to buy the new index and sell the
old one to move their exposure into the on-the-run contract.
That causes the new contract to trade wider - or richer - than
the old one.
Hedge funds, which take advantage of arbitrage opportunities
that crop up with the roll, had bet on big winnings because of
the magnitude of the changes to the market, which included the
expansion of Crossover and the new CDS definitions.
The market also had a head-start when it came to
establishing fair value of the new indices, as the new
definitions for single-name CDS began to trade a fortnight ago.
Hedge funds pre-positioned for the roll by buying the index
and selling the single-name underlyings - particularly in
Crossover.
The strategy was based on the usual activity around the roll
making the new index trade rich, which it typically does by
about 10bp, compared to its single-name constituents.
The new Crossover index did widen out sharply by around
110bp compared to the old contract in morning trading, but
things retraced quickly as traders thought the index looked too
expensive in absolute terms and began selling protection.
The hedge fund strategy backfired spectacularly, however, as
the rally that ensued sent the skew into negative territory at
-6bp.
"The new index looked more expensive than fair-value, so
people were very keen to sell it," said one credit hedge fund
manager.
"The market went completely against those people who had
tried to arbitrage the index roll."
VALUE IN SUBS?
Still, Gately said, there were decent flows all day - even
with the uncertain price action.
Now that the first day of trading is out the way,
participants are looking at other opportunities the introduction
of the new documentation will present.
CDS on financial subordinated debt is likely to be a major
focus.
The old contract on sub CDS was exposed as barely being
worth the paper it was written on, after the nationalisation of
SNS Reaal last year and, more recently, Banco Espirito Santo
failed to trigger the contracts.
The 2014 Credit Definitions introduce a new credit event to
capture bank bail-ins and allow a wider range of securities to
be delivered into CDS auction to ensure the economics of the CDS
and the bond market are more closely aligned.
"The new sub CDS contract is very interesting to look at, as
the previous one was completely inefficient," said the credit
hedge fund manager.
