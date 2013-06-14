June 14 Technology products retailer CDW Corp, which was taken private by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and Providence Equity Partners for $7.3 billion in 2007, expects to raise up to $738 million in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

CDW, which sells products from Apple Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and International Business Machines Corp, among others, said it expected its offering of 27.9 million shares, excluding underwriters option, to be priced between $20 and $23 each.

The retailer, which sells both online and through its catalog, is offering 23.3 million shares, while stockholders are selling the rest. ()

Private equity-backed companies such as Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line and Boise Cascade made impressive debuts earlier this year as U.S. stock markets touched record highs.

The markets have since eased on concern that the Federal Reserve will soon start to wind back its stimulus policies.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co are leading the offering from Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW, which plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDW."

Separately, online video advertising provider Tremor Video Inc filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Friday to raise up to $112 million through an IPO. ()

New York-based Tremor, which counts Facebook Inc, Hulu and Google Inc's YouTube among its competitors, said it expected to price its offering of 7.5 million shares to be priced between $11 and $13 per share.

The company has applied to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TRMR."