June 14 Technology products retailer CDW Corp,
which was taken private by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and
Providence Equity Partners for $7.3 billion in 2007, expects to
raise up to $738 million in its initial public offering,
according to a regulatory filing.
CDW, which sells products from Apple Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co and International Business Machines
Corp, among others, said it expected its offering of
27.9 million shares, excluding underwriters option, to be priced
between $20 and $23 each.
The retailer, which sells both online and through its
catalog, is offering 23.3 million shares, while stockholders are
selling the rest. ()
Private equity-backed companies such as Bright Horizons
Family Solutions Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line
and Boise Cascade made impressive debuts earlier this
year as U.S. stock markets touched record highs.
The markets have since eased on concern that the Federal
Reserve will soon start to wind back its stimulus policies.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co are leading the
offering from Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW, which plans to
list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDW."
Separately, online video advertising provider Tremor Video
Inc filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on
Friday to raise up to $112 million through an IPO. ()
New York-based Tremor, which counts Facebook Inc,
Hulu and Google Inc's YouTube among its competitors,
said it expected to price its offering of 7.5 million shares to
be priced between $11 and $13 per share.
The company has applied to list its stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "TRMR."