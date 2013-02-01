Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK Feb 1 Clearwire Corp said on Friday that it was still evaluating an offer from Dish Network Corp to buy the company for $3.30 per share even as it recommended that shareholders vote for a rival offer from Sprint Nextel Corp.
Clearwire, which agreed in December to a $2.97-per-share buyout by Sprint, also said it would not draw on a $80 million offer of financing from Sprint Nextel in February because it is still evaluating the Dish offer.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.