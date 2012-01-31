MANILA Jan 31 Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air Inc said on Tuesday it will lease eight A330-300s as part of its expansion to service markets outside its existing Asian routes.

The additional aircraft would allow Cebu Pacific to service new markets such as Australia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe and the United States by the third quarter of 2013, Alex Reyes, the company's executive vice president, told reporters.

Cebu Air, which operates the country's largest budget airline, Cebu Pacific, is a unit of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. and competes with Philippine Airlines.

In June, Cebu Air announced it had put in orders for 37 planes from Airbus for $3.8 billion for delivery between 2015 and 2021 as it sought to double its fleet and expand routes. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)