MANILA Feb 22 The Philippines' largest
budget carrier, Cebu Air Inc, said on Wednesday it had
signed operating lease deals on four new Airbus A330-300s with
CIT Aerospace, a unit of CIT Group Inc, as it seeks to
serve new markets outside Asia.
CIT Group is a New York-based lender to small- and mid-sized
businesses.
The four Airbus jets will be delivered between 2013 and
2014, and will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines, the
airline said in a statement.
Cebu Pacific did not disclose financial details of the deals
with CIT Aerospace.
Cebu Pacific, which has a fleet of Airbus A320s serving
Asian destinations, will launch long-haul flights in the third
quarter this year using wide-body aircraft. It plans to offer
non-stop services into Australia, India, the Middle East and
parts of Europe and the United States.
"The Airbus A330-300 aircrat will allow us to offer our
trademark low fares to an even wider market," said Alex Reyes,
Cebu Pacific general manager for the long-haul division, in a
statement.
The airline said last month it would lease up to eight
Airbus A330-300s.
It announced last June its orders for 30 new A321neos and
seven A320s from Airbus, a unit of France's EADS, with
delivery between 2015 and 2021 as it sought to double its fleet
and expand routes.
