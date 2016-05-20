UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 CECEP Solar Energy Co Ltd :
* Says wholly owned solar energy technology subsidiary to set up an energy internet technology jv in Jiangxi, with a software company
* Says jv with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the unit to hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V47M0C
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources