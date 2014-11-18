BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says units plan to sell stakes in logistic firm for at least 160 million yuan (26.14 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AbP71E
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1208 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes