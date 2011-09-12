* Kaufman offers to help co find additional financing

* Kaufman says wants to contribute ideas, skills to co's board (Follows alerts)

Sept 12 Central European Distribution Corp's largest shareholder, Mark Kaufman, asked to meet with the board of the Polish vodka maker to discuss further investments.

Kaufman, who reported a 9.6 percent stake in CEDC last month, said he wanted to contribute ideas and facilitate additional investment in the company, including further investment from himself.

The private investor's letter, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, comes a week after the maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka adopted a poison pill to prevent anybody from acquiring more than 10 percent of the company's common stock.

Last month, CEDC -- which had total long-term liabilities of $1.51 billion as of June 30 -- cut its full-year profit outlook blaming additional costs due to new regulations in its key Russian market. [ID: nL3E7J44MK]

Shares of the company, which has a market cap of $442.2 million, were trading about flat in morning trade. They rose nearly 50 percent on Aug 29 after Kaufman reported his stake. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)