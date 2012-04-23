(Adds detail, share price)
* Will up stake in CEDC to 28 pct from 10 pct
* Will buy stock and notes for $5.25 a share
* Deal will help handle CEDC debt pile
April 23 Vodka producer Russian Standard has
struck a deal to take a stake of around 28 percent in Poland's
Central European Distribution Corp, allowing the
struggling Polish vodka maker to retire looming debts.
CEDC, whose brands include Absolwent and Parliament, twice
slashed its outlook in 2011 and has more than $300 million in
debt due in the next year.
Russian Standard, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko and
the current holder of a stake of around 10 percent in CEDC, is
buying $100 million of stock and exchangable notes at a price of
$5.25 a share.
Subject to shareholder approval, it will also buy up to $210
million of newly issued unsecured CEDC senior notes due in 2016
at a rate of 6 percent. Proceeds of the investments will be used
to retire CEDC's 3 percent notes due 2013.
The offer allows Tariko to increase his stake in CEDC at a
lower price than the $7 a share he originally proposed.
CEDC shares are currently trading at $4.90.
