Sept 14 Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp named largest shareholder Roustam Tariko as interim president and said its chief financial officer resigned.

Tariko's Russian Standard Corp holds 21.7 percent in CEDC, according to Thomson Reuters data as on July 31. It agreed in April to buy around 28 percent of the maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka.

CEDC also said Chief Financial Officer Christopher Biedermann resigned and deputy financial officer Bartosz Kolacinski has been appointed interim CFO.

William Carey stepped down as CEO in July.

CEDC said in July that it would restate its financial results from Jan. 1, 2010 as it incorrectly estimated certain rebates provided to customers by its Russian unit.

CEDC shares were marginally up at $3.30 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.