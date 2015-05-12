PRAGUE May 12 Banks in central and eastern Europe are coming up for sale as foreign owners look to cut costs or retreat from record low interest rates, presenting chances for new entrants to gain a foothold in countries where economic growth is picking up and outpacing the sluggish euro zone.

The following is a rundown of potential deals in the region.

POLAND

* Raiffeisen Polbank -- Austria bank Raiffeisen, the second-biggest lender in emerging Europe, is looking to sell its Polbank business to shrink its balance sheet. The parent company will submit plans around the middle of the year to list part of the business in Warsaw and hopes to sell the whole business by the start of 2016, its chief executive told Reuters in April.

* Alior Bank -- French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent that he owns via holding company Carlo Tassara. That is the biggest single stake in Alior and would effectively give the buyer management control.

Polish insurer PZU, French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin Noble have submitted offers, three banking sources told Reuters.

* BPH -- General Electric unit GE Money Bank is selling its Polish bank, Poland's tenth-largest lender by assets. BPH, which reported 2014 net profit of 112 million zlotys ($30.70 million), trades at about 0.7 times its book value.

* Bank Millennium -- Portuguese owner Millennium bcp said in March that it remained committed to its Polish operation, but several banking sector executives say it could rethink. BCP is valued at 4.9 billion euros on the Lisbon stock exchange, while Polish unit Millennium has a market capitalisation of 2.4 billion euros.

CZECH REPUBLIC

* Citibank -- Citigroup said in October that it will pull out of consumer banking in 11 markets, including the Czech Republic, to reduce persistently high costs. Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported in March that Erste Bank and Raiffeisen were in the running for Citi's Czech consumer unit. A Citi spokeswoman has declined to comment on the sale process.

* Zuno -- Raiffeisen has said it is looking to sell its loss-making internet banking business Zuno in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and that several potential suitors have shown interest. Czech newspaper E15 reported in April that local non-bank lender Cetelem was in talks to buy the internet bank, which has about 250,000 customers.

* GE Money Bank -- General Electric will sell its Czech banking unit within two years, the bank's Chief Executive Sean Morrissey told newspaper Hospodarske Noviny in April. The sale, estimated to be worth more than 20 billion Czech crowns ($823 million), is part of GE's global push to become a simpler industrial group.

HUNGARY

* Citibank -- Citigroup is also pulling out of consumer banking in Hungary. Erste Group is competing with several rivals for the business, its CEO Andreas Treichl said in a March interview with website Portfolio. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (1 euro = 4.0997 zlotys) ($1 = 3.6483 zlotys) ($1 = 24.3120 Czech crowns)

(Compiled by Jason Hovet; Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by David Goodman)