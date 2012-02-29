(Adds context, background, trader comment)

By Michael Kahn

PRAGUE Feb 29 Central European power trader Korlea Invest will stop electricity deliveries to wholesale customers in a number of countries after midnight on Wednesday because its bank cut the company's funding, Korlea said in a letter obtained by Reuters.

The halt as of March 1, which Korlea said would mainly affect Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania, means some partners will have to replace trades they made at the current market price.

"We would like to hereby inform you that our major financing institution, has unexpectedly informed us after long term negotiations that they will not prolong our financing," Korlea Invest Board Chairman Jan Petrak said in a letter to business partners.

"Due to this fact Korlea Invest shall no longer be able to perform its trading activities after February 29, 2012 (23.59 CET)"

A Korlea spokeswoman confirmed the information and said the company was taking all possible steps to mitigate damages to trading partners.

Like most traders in the region, Korlea conducts most of its trades in the over-the-counter market, which does not offer the same kind of counter-party risk protection as exchanges.

Traders said Korlea's decision likely explained why Czech day ahead power was trading 4 euros below that of the German spot price and warned it could impact the region's growing power trading market.

"The fall-out will be interesting," one trader said. "Companies may face replacement costs of new power supply for defaulted contracts, bank guarantees could take a hit and the region may take a PR (public relations) hit."

Regional trader Moravia Energo went bankrupt in 2009, contributing to losses of billions of crowns for its trading partners and banks holding the company's debt. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)