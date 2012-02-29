(Adds context, background, trader comment)
By Michael Kahn
PRAGUE Feb 29 Central European power
trader Korlea Invest will stop electricity deliveries to
wholesale customers in a number of countries after midnight on
Wednesday because its bank cut the company's funding, Korlea
said in a letter obtained by Reuters.
The halt as of March 1, which Korlea said would mainly
affect Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary,
Slovenia and Romania, means some partners will have to replace
trades they made at the current market price.
"We would like to hereby inform you that our major financing
institution, has unexpectedly informed us after long term
negotiations that they will not prolong our financing," Korlea
Invest Board Chairman Jan Petrak said in a letter to business
partners.
"Due to this fact Korlea Invest shall no longer be able to
perform its trading activities after February 29, 2012 (23.59
CET)"
A Korlea spokeswoman confirmed the information and said the
company was taking all possible steps to mitigate damages to
trading partners.
Like most traders in the region, Korlea conducts most of its
trades in the over-the-counter market, which does not offer the
same kind of counter-party risk protection as exchanges.
Traders said Korlea's decision likely explained why Czech
day ahead power was trading 4 euros below that of the German
spot price and warned it could impact the region's growing power
trading market.
"The fall-out will be interesting," one trader said.
"Companies may face replacement costs of new power supply for
defaulted contracts, bank guarantees could take a hit and the
region may take a PR (public relations) hit."
Regional trader Moravia Energo went bankrupt in 2009,
contributing to losses of billions of crowns for its trading
partners and banks holding the company's debt.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)