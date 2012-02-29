PRAGUE Feb 29 Central European power
trader Korlea Invest will stop electricity deliveries after
midnight on Wednesday because its bank cut the company's
funding, Korlea said in a letter obtained by Reuters.
"We would like to hereby inform you that our major financing
institution, has unexpectedly informed us after long term
negotiations that they will not prolong our financing," Korlea
Invest Board Chairman Jan Petrak said in a letter to business
partners.
"Due to this fact Korlea Invest shall no longer be able to
perform its trading activities after February 29, 2012 (23.59
CET)"
Czech Republic-based Korlea Invest said this would affect
power deliveries to: Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Romania.
A Korlea spokeswoman confirmed the information and said the
company was taking all possible steps to mitigate damages to
trading partners.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)