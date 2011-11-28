* The following story appeared in the November 26 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Michelle Meineke

LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - Liquidity is dwindling in Central and Eastern European as deleveraging Western banks seek to cut non-core exposure, which will bring a stiff price hike for the region's borrowers in 2012 - if they are able to borrow at all.

The loan market has $17.55 billion of loans to refinance in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, in markets that are vulnerable to a further exodus of liquidity and possibly a new credit crunch due to high levels of foreign bank ownership.

"Either banks will not lend at all, or they will lend at a market price and borrowers will have to wear a whole different quantum of pricing," a European banker said.

Although the volume of maturating CEE debt falls to $8.67 billion in 2013 and $7.89 billion in 2014, the hike in borrowing costs is not going away.

The maturing debt was put in place at historically low rates at the peak of the market in 2004-2007 on terms that were often tighter than that of Western European companies - at levels that are now unachievable.

Hungary's downgrade to junk last Friday will propel loan margins higher <ID:nL5E7MO4IQ>. The country's appeal to the International Monetary Fund for financing earlier in the month had already made it a regional flash-point before Moody's cut its foreign and local currency ratings to Ba1.

Although Hungary's loan refinancing stands at only $640 million next year, Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is already considering sending out a request for proposals before the end of the year to be cautious.

Bankers say that any deal would be difficult. Hungary's CDS rates were 591 bps on Friday, more than three times higher than the margin on MOL's 1 billion euros, five-year deal agreed in June, which paid 165 bps over Euribor.

NEW RULES

Moves by Austria's regulator last week to impose new rules to curb lending growth by linking the amount of CEE refinancing that bank subsidiaries arrange through local deposits or debt issues to safeguard its AAA credit rating also rattled the loan market.

Austria's move raised the possibility that other countries could follow suit and also followed Commerzbank's blunt announcement in early November, that the bank would stop making loans that did not help Germany's or Poland's economies <ID:nL6E7M406E>.

Falling liquidity could see the region fracture next year. Lenders are expected to show a preference for Russia, due to strong domestic bank ownership, and Poland, which has a liquid domestic banking sector and a large and resilient economy.

To secure financing in what is expected to be an extremely difficult environment for CEE borrowers, loan pricing needs to move closer to CDS rates, bankers said.

The four countries with the highest volume of maturing loans in 2012 are Poland at $4.55 billion, Kazakhstan at $2.42 billion, Ukraine at $1.69 billion and Romania at $1.53 billion. Poland and Kazakhstan's CDS rates are around 300 bps, Romania's rate is 474 bps and Kazakhstan's is 885 bps.

The three largest deals maturing in 2012 are Kazakhstan's Eurasian Natural Resources' $1.48 billion, five-year term loan that matures in April, along with a $1 billion five-year revolver for Croatia's INA-Industrija Nafte. A $1.26 billion one-year bridge loan for Poland's Polkomtel matures in September and a $1 billion five-year loan for Ukraine's Metinvest in November.

Some borrowers may be able to call on their cash reserves and local banks to lighten international banks' load, especially cash-rich commodity companies.

"Some CEE corporates have been hoarding cash and are less reliant on external funding than they have been in the past," a second European banker said.

Top tier banks in relatively steady economies - Russia, Poland, and Kazakhstan - could also be able to limit price increases if they are flexible and consider shorter tenors and multi-currency tranches, with euros instead of dollars.

DELEVERAGING DAMAGE

Liquidity for CEE borrowers is expected to slump as Western banks pull back from non-core countries to deleverage balance sheets and conserve capital as they struggle to meet Basel III capital targets by mid-2012.

"Decisions made in banks' head offices in Paris and Milan will have a strong bearing on the CEE markets," the first banker said. "The CEE market is important to Western banks but not as important as their domestic markets. There is always a degree of second place call on resources in an environment like this - there are problems at home and most banks are thinking about recapitalisation."

A flight to quality is expected to hit weaker CEE countries with political risk and weaker regulatory frameworks, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Ukraine. It will also force second and third tier borrowers across the region to accept higher pricing from domestic or international markets.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia could retain support, with sufficiently diverse foreign bank ownership to supply enough capital, bankers said. Serbian and Romanian banks are also supported by a wide foreign base, but have heavy Greek bank ownership.

Deleveraging is possibly under way in Romania as banks ask subsidiaries to return excess euros, an RBS research note said last week. Hungary is also vulnerable to deleveraging, with 89% of its foreign lending coming from European banks, while 91 percent of Croatia's assets are under foreign ownership.

CEE borrowers face a challenging year ahead to refinance and secure new money while the extent of the impact of the eurozone debt crisis on Western banks remains unclear, and the consensus on loan pricing, country risk and deal structure fragments.

"Borrowers need to appeal to lenders outside the typical markets and that means that the ingredients for a successful deal will be much more mixed," the second European banker said.

Bankers expect a difficult first quarter next year with limited appetite for new deals, which may deter all but the most motivated borrowers. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke)