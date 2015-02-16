UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 19.7 percent stake in China Natural Gas Corp for 860 million yuan ($137.64 million) in cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/19nAPAy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.