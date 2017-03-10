UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates with Abu Dhabi oil stake, China oil terminal)
March 10 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.
Here is a look at some of its assets:
CZECH REPUBLIC:
--In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the Cezch-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).
--Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz, publishing house Empresa, and football club Slavia Praha.
--CEFC increased its 10% stake in airline Travel Service to 49.92% last year to develop aviation links around Europe, including serving Chinese visitors coming to Prague and then on to other European destinations.
--Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the Florentinum office complex, and another historical building, formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.
--In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of machine tools.
ENERGY ASSETS:
--Won in February a 4-percent stake for $900 million in a giant onshore field majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).
--Agreed in February to take a 25-percent stake in a $566 million crude oil terminal, storage project in east China.
--CEFC signed a deal in December with KMGI, a unit of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz to proceed with a $680 million deal. The assets acquired include Romanian oil group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia that operates Romania’s biggest oil refinery at the port of Constanta.
--Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in Yangpu on Hainan, leasing about half to ChemChina.
--Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.
--Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
--Agreed last September to acquire a 35 percent stake in oil and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for about $110 million.
--Agreed with Russia's Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.
HIRES FROM STATE OIL FIRMS:
--Liu Zhongqiu, previously vice president of PetroChina's trading vehicle Chinaoil.
--Zhang Xin, China National Petroleum Corp's former head of foreign affairs.
--Cui Zhenchu, formerly head of crude oil trading with state refiner Sinopec Corp
--Li Xinhe, ex-general manager of Sinopec's Fujian refinery. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Jan Lopatka in PRAGUE; Editing by Martin Howell and Tom Hogue)
