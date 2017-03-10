(Updates with Abu Dhabi oil stake, China oil terminal)

March 10 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.

Here is a look at some of its assets:

CZECH REPUBLIC:

--In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the Cezch-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).

--Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz, publishing house Empresa, and football club Slavia Praha.

--CEFC increased its 10% stake in airline Travel Service to 49.92% last year to develop aviation links around Europe, including serving Chinese visitors coming to Prague and then on to other European destinations.

--Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the Florentinum office complex, and another historical building, formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.

--In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of machine tools.

ENERGY ASSETS:

--Won in February a 4-percent stake for $900 million in a giant onshore field majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

--Agreed in February to take a 25-percent stake in a $566 million crude oil terminal, storage project in east China.

--CEFC signed a deal in December with KMGI, a unit of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz to proceed with a $680 million deal. The assets acquired include Romanian oil group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia that operates Romania’s biggest oil refinery at the port of Constanta.

--Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in Yangpu on Hainan, leasing about half to ChemChina.

--Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.

--Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

--Agreed last September to acquire a 35 percent stake in oil and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for about $110 million.

--Agreed with Russia's Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.

HIRES FROM STATE OIL FIRMS:

--Liu Zhongqiu, previously vice president of PetroChina's trading vehicle Chinaoil.

--Zhang Xin, China National Petroleum Corp's former head of foreign affairs.

--Cui Zhenchu, formerly head of crude oil trading with state refiner Sinopec Corp

--Li Xinhe, ex-general manager of Sinopec's Fujian refinery.