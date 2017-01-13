Jan 13 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing
oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an
ambition to become one of China's energy giants.
Here is a look at some of its assets:
CZECH REPUBLIC:
--In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the
Cezch-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent
for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).
--Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz,
publishing house Empresa, and football club Slavia Praha.
--CEFC increased its 10% stake in airline Travel Service to
49.92% last year to develop aviation links around Europe,
including serving Chinese visitors coming to Prague and then on
to other European destinations.
--Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the
Florentinum office complex, and another historical building,
formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.
--In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of
machine tools.
ENERGY ASSETS:
--CEFC signed a deal last month with KMGI, a unit of Kazakh
state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz to proceed with a
$680 million deal. The assets acquired include Romanian oil
group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia that operates Romania's
biggest oil refinery at the port of Constanta.
--Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in
Yangpu on Hainan, leasing about half to ChemChina.
--Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.
--Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United
Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company.
--Agreed in September to acquire a 35 percent stake in oil
and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for
about $110 million.
--In advanced talks to secure a stake to develop onshore
fields in the UAE under a 40-year deal.
--Agreed with Russia's Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three
oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.
HIRES FROM STATE OIL FIRMS:
--Liu Zhongqiu, previously vice president of PetroChina's
trading vehicle Chinaoil.
--Zhang Xin, China National Petroleum Corp's former head of
foreign affairs.
--Cui Zhenchu, formerly head of crude oil trading with state
refiner Sinopec Corp
--Li Xinhe, ex-general manager of Sinopec's Fujian refinery.
