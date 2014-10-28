Oct 28 Cegedim SA :

* Q3 revenue 213.9 million euros versus 211 million euros last year

* Confirms its target for 2014 of at least stable revenue and operating margin from recurring operations

* For second half of 2014, group expects a slight slowdown at CRM and strategic data division, and a slight increase in activity at other divisions