* Adj EPS 72 cents vs. Street forecast 77 cents
* Revenue up 2.8 percent to $1.63 bln; beats Street
* Shares drop more than 3 percent
(Adds executive interview; updates stock)
By Ernest Scheyder
April 24 Celanese Corp expects weakness
in Europe and much of Asia to linger longer than initially
anticipated this year, news that sent the chemical maker's stock
down more than 3 percent.
The company, which reported lower-than-expected quarterly
profit on Tuesday, is the world's largest producer of acetyl
intermediate chemicals, which are used to make paints and glues.
Celanese also is a large producer of acetate tow, used to make
cigarette filters.
"We expect the current challenging market conditions in
Europe and Asia outside of China to continue further into 2012
than originally anticipated," Chief Executive Mark Rohr said in
a press release.
Rohr promised to cut costs, run plants better and expand
customer relationships to counteract weak demand.
Many investors are skeptical that Celanese will be able to
meet its 2012 target to earn more than $4.70 per share, Alembic
Global advisors chemical analyst Hassan Ahmed said.
Given the geographic challenges Celanese faces, the goal is
now "more challenging" to meet, said Mark Oberle, Celanese's
vice president of corporate affairs.
"We got off to a slow start to the year," Oberle said in an
interview. "We need to have a very strong second half to hit
that."
For the first quarter, Celanese posted net income of $183
million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $142 million, or 91
cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding the benefit of foreign tax credits and other
one-time items, Celanese earned 72 cents per share during the
period.
By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2.8 percent to $1.63 billion. Analysts had
expected $1.62 billion.
The company posted strong sales of chemicals used to make
glues and fibers, but sales of consumer specialties and advanced
engineered materials slipped.
The results are the first since Rohr became chief executive
of Celanese on April 1. Rohr told Reuters he intends to focus on
new product areas.
"Industry demand and margins in acetyls continued to be
impacted by European recessionary trends which also impacted
auto builds and industrial goods," Rohr said in a statement.
On Monday night Celanese raised its quarterly dividend 25
percent to 7.5 cents.
The company's stock fell 3.1 percent in Tuesday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Celanese's results come the same day rival Ashland Inc
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold
more adhesives and coatings.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)