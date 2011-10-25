* Q3 adj EPS $1.27 vs. Street forecast $1.09

* Revenue up 20 percent to $1.81 billion

* Forecasts 2011 EPS above Street's expectation

* Stock down slightly shortly after midday (Adds CEO interview; updates stock price)

Oct 25 Celanese Corp (CE.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its 2011 forecast, saying it expects demand for its chemicals to continue to rise.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $167 million, or $1.05 per share, up from $145 million, or 92 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Celanese earned $1.27 per share. Analysts had expected $1.09, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.81 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $1.72 billion.

For the full year, Celanese now expects to earn at least $4.67 per share, exceeding its previous forecast of $4.57 and analysts' estimate of $4.58.

Celanese's breadwinner, its acetyl intermediates unit, posted a 26 percent sales jump to $975 million during the third quarter. The unit makes chemicals used in paint and glue.

Dallas-based Celanese is spending nearly $1 billion to develop technology that will turn coal into ethanol at several Chinese plants that it plans to build in Nanjing. [ID:nN09278116]

The first plant likely will be online by 2013, Chief Executive Dave Weidman said in a phone interview.

Shares of Celanese fell 0.2 percent to $42.10 shortly after midday. The stock has fallen about 26 percent in the past three months, due in part to fears of another global recession.

"The capital markets are concerned with uncertainty," Weidman said. "When they're uncertain they tend to pull back their horns a bit, and that's affecting the chemical space broadly." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Derek Caney and Richard Chang)