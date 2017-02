June 14 Chemicals maker Celanese Corp said on Thursday that huge new supplies of natural gas in the United States will enable it to build a new methanol production plant in Texas.

The facility, to be built near at its Clear Lake acetyl complex, will have a capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and is expected to start operations after July 1, 2015. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Alden Bentley)