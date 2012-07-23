* Q2 adj EPS $1.47 vs est $1.40

* Q2 rev $1.68 bln vs est $1.73 bln

July 23 Chemicals maker Celanese Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit but the company's sales missed analysts' estimates on weak demand in Europe and Asia.

"We anticipate the ongoing challenging economic environment in Europe and the current growth rates in Asia will continue through the remainder of 2012," Chief Executive Mark Rohr said in a statement.

The company is the world's largest producer of acetyl intermediate chemicals, which are used to make paints and glues. Celanese is also a large producer of acetate tow used to make cigarette filters.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $210 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $203 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, it earned $1.47 per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.68 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at its Acetyl Intermediates segment, which makes up almost half of total sales, fell 10 percent to $821 million.

The company last month said it would build a new methanol plant in Texas.

The company's stock, which has fallen about 20 percent so far this year, closed at $35.52 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore and Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)