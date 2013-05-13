FRANKFURT May 13 Celesio, Europe's
largest drugs distributor, is considering closing some
distribution centres in its home market Germany, where a price
war has obliterated margins, a German newspaper reported.
Celesio has not earned any money at its German drugs
wholesale unit Gehe so far this year amid harsh competition and
is looking into closing five or six of its 19 German branches,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday.
"Gehe has taken several counter-measures in the face of
massive competitive pressure on prices. There is no decision on
the closure of branches," a Celesio spokesman said in a written
statement in response to the article.
The company said in March its business selling drugs to
pharmacies - where it competes with unlisted Alliance Boots
and Phoenix Pharmahandel - has seen an "unprecedented"
price war and that it would rather accept the loss of market
share than award further discounts to customers.
Celesio is scheduled to release first-quarter results on
Tuesday.