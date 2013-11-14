FRANKFURT Nov 14 Hedge fund Elliott International has gained control of 21.13 percent of voting rights in German drugs distributor Celesio, the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson .

As of Nov. 5, Elliott held 15.69 percent of Celesio voting rights directly and another 5.44 percent via two convertible bonds, maturing in 2014 and 2018, Celesio said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Celesio earlier said Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, had built a stake of 15.15 percent as of Oct. 31.