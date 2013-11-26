BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
FRANKFURT Nov 26 Hedge fund Elliott International has gained control of 25.16 percent of the voting rights in German drugs distributor Celesio, the subject of an $8.3 billion takeover bid by U.S. rival McKesson , Celesio said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.
Celesio earlier this month said Elliott, run by U.S. investor Paul E. Singer, had built a stake of 21.13 percent as of Nov. 5.
Elliot declined to comment.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.