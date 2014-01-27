FRANKFURT Jan 27 Celesio AG on Monday said hedge fund manager Paul Singer's voting stake in the German drug distributor has fallen to 1.15 percent as of January 22, regulatory filings show.

Elliott, a New York-based hedge fund led by U.S. investor Paul Singer, sold its stake to Celesio's largest shareholder Haniel, which then tendered a combined stake of more than 75 percent of Celesio shares to U.S. rival McKesson , including those from bonds that convert into shares. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)