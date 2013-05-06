UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 6 Diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie. said it has no plans to further reduce its stake in German drugs distributor Celesio, rebuffing a media report.
Stock market newsletter Platow Brief earlier reported that Haniel Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow was considering slashing its holding in Celesio to just above 25 percent.
A Haniel spokesman said there were no such plans nor talks.
Haniel in November sold a 4.6 percent stake in Celesio to reduce its debt burden, cutting its stake to 50.01 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Daniela Pegna; Writing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources