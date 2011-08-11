FRANKFURT Aug 11 Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio (CLSGn.DE) said first-half core earnings declined 16.3 percent, worse than expected, as government austerity measures hit healthcare budgets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 271.7 million euros ($382.7 million), below the 285 million euros predicted by analysts on average in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)