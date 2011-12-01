* Prefers no deal before 2013 but would seize opportunities

By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec 1 Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio AG has its sights trained on more takeovers in Brazil or neighbouring countries in the face of sluggish growth in its home market, its new chief executive said.

However, Markus Pinger said he would prefer to do such deals in 2013 and 2014, and to focus on internal efficiency in 2012.

"We could imagine us expanding in another Latin American country," Pinger told journalists late on Wednesday, citing Colombia, Argentina and Peru in addition to its beachhead market Brazil as attractive target countries.

Making inroads into the Middle East could also be an option.

Celesio in 2009 bought a majority stake in Brazil's largest drugs distributor Panpharma, with sources citing a price tag of almost 150 million euros ($200 million). This year, it took control of Oncoprod, a Brazilian cancer drug distributor.

In its home market, government cuts to drugs reimbursement triggered a price war among German drugs distributors, forcing Celesio to slash its outlook three times this year. That has led to a drop in its shares of 36 percent so far this year.

"If I had the choice, I would like to focus on doing the homework on internal efficiency until next year and not pursue takeovers before 2013 and 2014, that also goes for Brazil," said Pinger, who took over from ousted ex-CEO Fritz Oesterle.

"Having said that, you can't always choose when a beautiful bride comes your way."

Pinger in October announced a radical shake up to address sliding earnings, two months after taking the helm.

A spat over Celesio's M&A strategy with its biggest shareholder Haniel and over how to deal with healthcare budget cuts had culminated in the ousting of his predecessor Fritz Oesterle.

In Germany, where Celesio is among the three largest drugs distributors, Pinger said he hoped Celesio would be able to reduce the steep discounts that have been offered to pharmacies by the drug wholesale industry to preserve market share.

"The panic reaction will not repeat itself. Improved drug pricing regulation will take effect in January, which will ease the burden somewhat," the CEO said.

Rival Anzag, controlled by Alliance Boots, complained in October that a government squeeze on pharmaceutical prices had triggered a "ruinous" price war.

Pinger said Celesio -- the owner of Britain's Lloyds Pharmacy chain -- is still considering a sale of its underperforming Manufacturer Solutions, Movianto and Pharmexx businesses, which provide logistics, marketing and sales services to drugmakers. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)