By Andreas Kröner and Ludwig Burger

STUTTGART, Germany, March 27 Celesio, Europe's largest drugs distributor, has put its DocMorris mail-order pharmacy up for sale to appease its core German wholesale customers.

Chief Executive Markus Pinger said in a statement on Tuesday that the sales process for the online pharmacy as well as for Movianto and Pharmexx, two service providers catering to drugmakers, has been started.

"We are fulfilling our commitment to solving the conflict with our customers, the independent pharmacists," Pinger said.

In charge since August 2011, Pinger is reversing the diversification strategy of his predecessor Fritz Oesterle, as the company continues to grapple with lower drug reimbursement amid a state austerity drive across Europe.

Celesio also said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year would be at least unchanged from last year's 578.3 million euros but warned that health budget cuts could burden results over the next two years.

Pinger is resorting to cost cutting, seeking more synergies in its logistics network across Europe and broadening its offering to pharmacies to include services such as warehouse management.

"We have designed our schedule for the next few years in line with our priorities: stabilisation in 2012, realignment in 2013, growth from 2014 on," he said.

The share price was down 2.1 percent at 14.41 euros at 0855 GMT, when Germany's mid-cap index was up 0.6 percent.

While Oesterle was chief executive Celesio bought DocMorris in 2007, hoping it would form the nucleus of a chain of drug outlets in Germany.

Roiled by the emergence of a new competitor, German pharmacists cut orders to Celesio's drugs wholesale arm and relations have remained strained.

To make matters worse for the company, Europe's highest court in 2009 upheld a German law that only allows certified dispensing chemists to operate pharmacies in the country.

Celesio has since then been limited to using the DocMorris brand in Germany in the online mail-order business and to sell brand licences to individual pharmacists in a franchise marketing model.

A person familiar with the plans told Reuters on Monday Celesio had commissioned Deutsche Bank to find a buyer for the mail-order business.

Celesio, the owner of British drug retailer Lloyds Pharmacy, saw absolute earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation decline 26.4 percent to 514.8 million euros ($686.02 million) in 2011, slightly above the expected 506 million in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Its proposed dividend of 0.25 euros per share fell short of the 0.44 euros expected on average and its 2011 net income of 6.1 million missed the average forecast by analysts of almost 40 million. ($1=0.7504 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)