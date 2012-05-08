FRANKFURT May 8 Celesio, Europe's largest drugs distributor, said it was taking an impairment charge of 45 million euros ($58.5 million)on services provider Pharmexx, as it released first-quarter earnings ahead of schedule.

Celesio, the owner of British drug retailer Lloyds Pharmacy, put Pharmexx up for sale last year as part of a shake-up of the company to address sliding earnings.

The Germany-based group also said late on Tuesday that it achieved, based on preliminary figures, first-quarter revenues of around 5.64 billion euros and underlying earnings of nearly 140 million.

Celesio also said it expected to achieve underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least the same level as last year's 578.3 million euros.

It said it would publish full results on May 14. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)