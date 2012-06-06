FRANKFURT, June 6 Europe's largest drugs
distributor Celesio is set to reshuffle its
management, possibly leading to the departure of the board
member in charge of its wholesale business, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Chief Executive Markus Pinger, who last year took over from
ousted predecessor Fritz Oesterle, in October announced a
radical shake-up to address sliding earnings, two months after
taking the helm.
Manager Wolfgang Maehr - the last remaining executive board
member to have served under Oesterle - is likely to leave as
part of the shakeup but talks continue, the sources said on
Wednesday.
Celesio declined to comment on the matter.
Pinger is reversing Oesterle's diversification strategy and
is focusing on drugs wholesale and running pharmacy chains such
as Britains' Lloyds Pharmacy while expanding in Latin America.
(Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)