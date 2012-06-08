FRANKFURT, June 8 Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio will reshuffle responsibilities on its management board and bring its regional businesses under tighter control of its headquarters.

Rather than having separate responsibilities for its pharmacy and its wholesale businesses, the new structure will put one executive in charge of marketing and sales and another in charge of procurement and logistics.

The executive board will still be composed of its previous four members, including Chief Executive Markus Pinger and finance chief Marion Helmes.

"In the previous group structure, the divisions and their associated foreign subsidiaries operated largely in isolation from one another," the company said in a statement.

CEO Pinger, who last year took over from ousted predecessor Fritz Oesterle, in October announced a radical shake-up to address sliding earnings due to cutbacks in European healthcare budgets.

Pinger is reversing Oesterle's diversification strategy and is focusing on drugs distribution and services to pharmacies and running pharmacy chains outside of Germany such as Britains' Lloyds Pharmacy.

Celesio in March put its DocMorris mail-order pharmacy up for sale. It is also hiving off businesses that provide services to drugmakers and has stopped trying to provide services to medical insurers..

For growth, Pinger is banking on an expansion in emerging markets such as Latin America. (Writing by Ludwig Burger)