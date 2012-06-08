FRANKFURT, June 8 Europe's largest drugs
distributor Celesio will reshuffle responsibilities
on its management board and bring its regional businesses under
tighter control of its headquarters.
Rather than having separate responsibilities for its
pharmacy and its wholesale businesses, the new structure will
put one executive in charge of marketing and sales and another
in charge of procurement and logistics.
The executive board will still be composed of its previous
four members, including Chief Executive Markus Pinger and
finance chief Marion Helmes.
"In the previous group structure, the divisions and their
associated foreign subsidiaries operated largely in isolation
from one another," the company said in a statement.
CEO Pinger, who last year took over from ousted predecessor
Fritz Oesterle, in October announced a radical shake-up to
address sliding earnings due to cutbacks in European healthcare
budgets.
Pinger is reversing Oesterle's diversification strategy and
is focusing on drugs distribution and services to pharmacies and
running pharmacy chains outside of Germany such as Britains'
Lloyds Pharmacy.
Celesio in March put its DocMorris mail-order pharmacy up
for sale. It is also hiving off businesses that provide services
to drugmakers and has stopped trying to provide services to
medical insurers..
For growth, Pinger is banking on an expansion in emerging
markets such as Latin America.
(Writing by Ludwig Burger)