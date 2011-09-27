* Companies decline to disclose price
Sept 27 Celesio (CLSGn.DE) will exit its
medical-insurance services joint venture with Medco Health
Solutions Inc MHS.N, scrapping a project that Celesio's
former chief executive had regarded to be key to long-term
growth.
Celesio, Europe's biggest drug distributor, will sell its
stake in the joint venture, which had been agreed in June 2010,
to its U.S. partner for an undisclosed price, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Former CEO Fritz Oesterle set up the joint venture to help
medical insurers encourage chronically ill patients to stick to
their therapy in order to avoid long-term costs from
deteriorating health.
In Germany, for example, this would have required patients
to give their consent to being called by the JV's staff when
patients suffering from diabetes or asthma forget to collect
their pills from the pharmacy.
But an industry source familiar with the matter told
Reuters that the joint venture has not won a single contract
from a medical insurer since its inception in the fall of
2010.
Markus Pinger, a former executive at skin and hair care
company Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE), took over as Celesio CEO last
month after Oesterle's relations soured with the group's
majority shareholder, German conglomerate Haniel
[FAHNIN.UL].[ID:nLDE72F1O3]
Medco has struck deals to try to make its international
business a future profit driver, and the Celesio joint venture
had been a crucial part of that push.
"We believe sole ownership will help to focus and
accelerate the growth of this enterprise and allow us to more
quickly leverage the entire suite of Medco's advanced solutions
to benefit patients and payors across Europe," Medco said.
Medco earlier this year agreed to be acquired by rival
Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) in a $29 billion deal that will
make the combined company the clear leader in managing U.S.
prescription drug benefits.
Before announcing the Medco deal, Express Scripts CEO
George Paz had expressed caution about international expansion,
seemingly leaving Medco's overseas efforts in doubt should the
merger go through.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Lewis Krauskopf
in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)