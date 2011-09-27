* Companies decline to disclose price

* Medco JV had been one of former CEO's key projects

* New Celesio CEO Pinger took over in August

* Medco has agreed to be bought by Express Scripts (Adds Medco comment, further background)

Sept 27 Celesio (CLSGn.DE) will exit its medical-insurance services joint venture with Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, scrapping a project that Celesio's former chief executive had regarded to be key to long-term growth.

Celesio, Europe's biggest drug distributor, will sell its stake in the joint venture, which had been agreed in June 2010, to its U.S. partner for an undisclosed price, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former CEO Fritz Oesterle set up the joint venture to help medical insurers encourage chronically ill patients to stick to their therapy in order to avoid long-term costs from deteriorating health.

In Germany, for example, this would have required patients to give their consent to being called by the JV's staff when patients suffering from diabetes or asthma forget to collect their pills from the pharmacy.

But an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the joint venture has not won a single contract from a medical insurer since its inception in the fall of 2010.

Markus Pinger, a former executive at skin and hair care company Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE), took over as Celesio CEO last month after Oesterle's relations soured with the group's majority shareholder, German conglomerate Haniel [FAHNIN.UL].[ID:nLDE72F1O3]

Medco has struck deals to try to make its international business a future profit driver, and the Celesio joint venture had been a crucial part of that push.

"We believe sole ownership will help to focus and accelerate the growth of this enterprise and allow us to more quickly leverage the entire suite of Medco's advanced solutions to benefit patients and payors across Europe," Medco said.

Medco earlier this year agreed to be acquired by rival Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) in a $29 billion deal that will make the combined company the clear leader in managing U.S. prescription drug benefits.

Before announcing the Medco deal, Express Scripts CEO George Paz had expressed caution about international expansion, seemingly leaving Medco's overseas efforts in doubt should the merger go through. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)