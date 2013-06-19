DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 19 Diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie on Wednesday said it was not in talks with U.S. group CVS to sell its 50.01 percent stake in German drug distributor Celesio, denying an earlier press report.

A Haniel spokesman also said that Celesio remained a core investment for the group.

German monthly manager magazin reported earlier that CVS was prepared to take over Haniel's stake in the group, citing industry sources.