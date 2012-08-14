FRANKFURT Aug 14 Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio posted a worse-than-expected net loss of 184 million euros ($227 million)in the first half due to writedowns on businesses it is divesting as part of a strategy shift.

The net loss widened from 30 million euros a year earlier and compares with an average estimate of 20 million in a Reuters poll.

Celesio wrote down businesses it has sold or plans to sell by 228 million euros, it said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Markus Pinger is reversing his predecessor's diversification strategy to focus on drugs wholesale and running pharmacy chains such as Britain's Lloyds Pharmacy while expanding in Latin America and other emerging markets.

The group said on Tuesday it sold its drugs retail and wholesale business in the Czech Republic to investor Penta for 84.5 million euros and would seek to divest its wholesale activities in Ireland.

Celesio has sold its Movianto unit, which provides logistics services to healthcare groups as well as outsourcing services provider Pharmexx and has put mail-order pharmacy DocMorris on the block.

"As part of Celesio's strategy at the time, high strategic prices were paid some years ago for DocMorris, Pharmexx and Movianto that cannot be recouped in the current market environment," the company said.

First half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose 10 percent to 217.2 million euros, in line with expectations.

Celesio confirmed its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach at least last year's level.

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)