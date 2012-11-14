FRANKFURT Nov 14 Celesio, Europe's largest drugs distributor, swung to an unexpected third-quarter net loss of 6.6 million euros ($8.39 million) on impairment charges taken at units it is selling.

The net loss compares with a net income of 38.1 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll and with a year-earlier net profit of 59.9 million.

($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)