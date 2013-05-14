FRANKFURT May 14 Celesio, Europe's largest drugs distributor, posted a steeper-than-expected decline in core earnings as harsh competition prompted a slide in prices charged to German pharmacies.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9.4 percent to 126.6 million euros ($164 million), below than the 132 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Celesio still expects to generate 2013 adjusted EBITDA of between 580 million and 610 million euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 445-475 million euros.

The company has warned of an "unprecedented" price war in the German drugs wholesale market, where it competes with unlisted Alliance Boots and Phoenix Pharmahandel.