FRANKFURT May 14 Celesio, Europe's
largest drugs distributor, posted a steeper-than-expected
decline in core earnings as harsh competition prompted a slide
in prices charged to German pharmacies.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9.4 percent to 126.6 million
euros ($164 million), below than the 132 million euros forecast
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Celesio still expects to generate 2013 adjusted EBITDA of
between 580 million and 610 million euros and adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 445-475 million euros.
The company has warned of an "unprecedented" price war in
the German drugs wholesale market, where it competes with
unlisted Alliance Boots and Phoenix Pharmahandel.