FRANKFURT Aug 14 German drugs distributor Celesio continues to aim for a profit after tax in 2013, Chief Executive Marion Helmes told a conference call following quarterly results on Wednesday.

The owner of Britain's Lloydspharmacy said earlier it now expects 2013 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 405-425 million euros ($536-$563 million), down from a previous forecast of 445-475 million euros.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)