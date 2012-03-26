FRANKFURT, March 26 German drug wholesaler
Celesio plans to sell its online pharmacy unit
DocMorris, a source familiar with the company's plans told
Reuters.
Celesio has mandated Deutsche Bank to find a
buyer for the unit, the source said on Monday.
Celesio, due to hold its annual results news conference on
Tuesday, and Deutsche Bank declined comment.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper also reported
on Monday that Celesio had mandated Germany's biggest lender for
the sale. The paper's report was released in advance of
publication on Tuesday.
Celesio, which bought DocMorris in 2007, setting off a
groundswell of protest from traditional pharmacy customers who
saw DocMorris as a direct competitor, has been mulling what to
do with the unit for some time.
"I would not rule out any option when it comes to
DocMorris," Celesio chief executive Markus Pinger said in a
magazine interview in October.
Celesio has been hit by government efforts to cut health
spending costs in big markets such as France and Germany.
