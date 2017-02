June 18 Celestica Inc, a contract electronics manufacturer, said it will wind down its manufacturing services for BlackBerry maker Research in Motion over the next three to six months.

Celestica - which produces smartphones, servers and other products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM and Cisco - expects restructuring charges of up to $35 million prior to any recoveries. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)