April 23 Contract electronics manufacturer
Celestica Inc reported a 76 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, hit by the loss of contracts from its
once-biggest customer, Blackberry .
The company's net income fell to $10.5 million, or 6 cents
per share, from $43.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $1.37 billion.
Toronto-based Celestica, which makes servers and other
products for manufacturers such as IBM and Cisco Systems
Inc, said in June it would stop making products for
Blackberry as the Canada-based smartphone maker made changes in
its supply chain to lower costs.
Blackberry, previously Research in Motion, contributed 19
percent, or $321.3 million, to Celestica's first-quarter revenue
last year.