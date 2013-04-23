* First-quarter earnings $0.60/shr vs $0.20/shr year earlier
* Sees revenue grow in Q2 vs Q1
* Sees double-digit growth in diversified business in Q2
* Sees second-quarter earnings of $0.13-$0.19/share, vs est
$.17/shr
April 23 Canadian contract electronics
manufacturer Celestica Inc forecast stronger
revenue for the current quarter as new contracts help to make up
for the loss of former No.1 customer BlackBerry
.
Shares of Celestica, which reported a 76 percent fall in
first-quarter profit on Tuesday, were up 6 percent at C$8.27 in
early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"...We expect both revenue and margins to improve in the
second half," Chief Executive Craig Muhlhauser told Reuters.
"From what I've seen in the first quarter, the biggest
year-on-year negative variance due to weak demand is primarily
in the server business."
Celestica said on Tuesday it expects revenue to rise to
$1.38-$1.48 billion in the current quarter from $1.37 billion in
the first quarter. Analysts on average expect revenue of $1.43
billion. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion in the second
quarter of 2012.
The Toronto-based company, which also makes servers and
other products for customers such as IBM and Cisco
Systems Inc, said in June that it would stop making
products for BlackBerry, as the smartphone maker continued to
slash costs.
BlackBerry, formerly Research In Motion, contributed 19
percent of Celestica's first-quarter revenue last year.
The latest quarterly results, the first without revenue from
BlackBerry, were largely in line with estimates, with a slight
miss on sales and a modest beat on earnings.
"I think the results will be viewed in a positive light.
Having in-line results and in-line guidance in this
(weak-demand) environment was the best case scenario," said
analyst Gabriel Lueng of Paradigm Capital Inc.
Celestica said it expects to earn 13 to 19 cents on an
adjusted basis in the current quarter, compared with 16 cents in
the first quarter. Analysts on average expect 17 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It expects second-quarter revenue to be powered by growth in
its Diversified division, which caters to industries such as
healthcare, solar, aerospace and defense.
Revenue from the business, which accounts for about a
quarter of the total, is expected to grow by a double-digit
percentage compared with the first quarter, the company said.
The company's consumer business is also expected to generate
higher revenue in the current quarter compared with the first
quarter, helped a new contract with an existing customer.
The share of revenue contributed by the division had dropped
to 7 percent in the first quarter from 23 percent a year earlier
due to the exit of BlackBerry.
Revenue in the company's communications business, which
makes networking equipment and accounts for about 40 percent of
total revenue, is also expected to grow.
Although Celestica has more than 100 customers worldwide, it
depends on a relatively small number for most of its revenue.
Its top 10 customers delivered two-thirds of total revenue
in the first quarter, with the top two accounting for the more
than 10 percent each.
Celestica's first-quarter net income fell to $10.5 million,
or 6 cents per share, from $43.2 million, or 20 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The stock fell 1 percent in the first quarter, while the
broader S&P/TSE Canadian information technology Index
rose 10 percent.