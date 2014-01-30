Jan 30 Canadian contract electronics
manufacturer Celestica Inc's quarterly profit
narrowly beat analysts' average estimate due to a slight
improvement in margins and a tax benefit.
Celestica, which has put the loss of contracts from
struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
behind, said net income rose three-fold to $22.1 million, or 12
cents per share, in the fourth quarter.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported net income
of $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, hurt by a $17.7 million
charge related to an acquisition.
The company earned 24 cents on an adjusted basis, which
included a 2 cent tax gain.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.44 billion, mainly due to a
drop in sales of servers.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with Plexus Corp and
Benchmark Electronics, said operating margins improved
to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent.
Revenue from Celestica's communications business rose 6
percent.
The Toronto-based company makes servers and other technology
products for companies such as IBM and Cisco Systems Inc
.
Celestica's shares closed up 1 percent at C$11.25 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The company's U.S.-listed shares also closed 1 percent
higher at $10.05. They have lost nearly 12 percent of their
value in the past three months.