Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
July 27 Celestica Inc, a contract electronics manufacturer that supplies to Research In Motion Ltd , reported a 48 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as services to the BlackBerry maker wind down.
Celestica also said it will buy D&H Manufacturing Co, which makes components for the semiconductor industry, for $70 million to diversify its revenue base.
Second-quarter net profit fell to $23.6 million, or 11 cents per share, from $45.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.74 billion.
Celestica, which makes smartphones, servers and some other products for branded manufacturers such as RIM, IBM and Cisco, said in June it will stop making products for its top customer, RIM, by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.