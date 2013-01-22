Jan 22 Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit as it stopped manufacturing products for biggest customer Research In Motion Ltd .

Net income fell to $7.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from $69.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Celestica earned $50.3 million or 25 cents per share, excluding items.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.50 billion, consistent with the company's forecast of between $1.43 billion and $1.53 billion.

The company said last June that it would stop making products for RIM by the end of 2012.

The BlackBerry maker contributed about 17 percent of Celestica's revenue in the quarter ending June 2012.